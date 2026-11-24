Paul Ibe, media adviser to former vice president and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the reported killing of four people during a campaign visit by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege at Uduere in Delta State.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ibe said the incident left families bereaved, while others sustained gunshot injuries.

He said the lives of Nigerians must be protected during political activities.

Referring to President Bola Tinubu’s remark that “all is fair in politics”, Ibe said the statement should be clarified to prevent any misinterpretation that could encourage violence.

He said political leaders should use their positions to promote peaceful competition, noting that their statements carry weight.

Ibe also called for investigations into allegations of threats by political actors, saying those found culpable should face the consequences in accordance with the law.

“The President must make it clear to political office holders that their offices do not confer immunity from accountability,” he said.

He called for a credible investigation into the Delta incident and the prosecution of those responsible for the killings, including their sponsors, regardless of party affiliation.

“Justice must follow the evidence,” he said.

Ibe urged political actors to ensure peaceful conduct during political activities and called on the police to remain impartial in maintaining security.

He said elections should be contests of ideas, adding that Nigerians should be encouraged to express their choices through the ballot.