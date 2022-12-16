Atiku’s rally in Anambra reaffirms state support for PDP

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in Anambra State has thanked the people of the state for their massive turnout at the party’s flag-bearer campaign rally on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Anambra State, Mr. Uloka Chukwubuikem, titled “Thank you, Ndi Anambra,” he said that the Anambra people have once again demonstrated their love for Atiku and support for the PDP.

He said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s flagging off of his south-east campaign rally in Anambra was adjudged to be a very successful outing and has also set a benchmark for other south-east states to follow.

“The massive crowd that attended the rally was so great that Atiku himself openly commended the Anambra people for their organic support for the PDP party and his candidacy.”

The turnout shows that Anambra is a home for Atiku Abubakar, aside from being our in-law. “There was no better way to honor him than the massive presence of Anambra people on Thursday,” he said.

According to Uloka, before now, some individuals would never believe that Atiku could attract such a massive crowd which graced the rally.

“By the development, it is clear that those people in the state who were doubting about the party grip in the state are now panicking.” The Anambra PDP is committed to delivering votes to Atiku Okowa in 2023.

The massive attendance by Ndi Anambra on Thursday, December 15, was a clear testimony that the people of the state still have faith in the PDP and are ready to deliver, despite all.”There is no other presidential candidate who can compete with Atiku Abubakar for the presidency, and this is a fact Anambra people have come to acknowledge,” Uloka stated.

He said that any vote against Atiku Abubakar and the PDP is a vote for the APC party, which has destroyed Nigeria for over seven years.

According to him, the leadership of APC has molested and impoverished Nigerian youths, and these actions have resulted in insecurity and other problems that threaten the existence and unity of the country.

” Over 30,000 plus Anambra electorates across the 326 wards in the state trooped out en masse to listen to the recovery and rescue plan of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, “he stated.

Uloka thanked the south-east stakeholders who were present at the rally yesterday, including serving and former governors, serving and former members of the National Assembly, and other leaders of the party from across the south-east and beyond.

“In a special way, we send our appreciation to the Governor of our dear state, Prof. Charles Soludo, CFR, who equally received and affirmed his support for the Atiku-Okowa recovery and rescue plans and what shall benefit Ndi-Igbo in the long run.

We have proven to Nigerians that Anambra State and, by extension, the entire south-east remain in the grip of the PDP party, and come 2023, we shall translate the organic support for Atiku and the PDP into votes and ensure victory for the Atiku-Okowa ticket” he said.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE