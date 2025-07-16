Atiku’s defection, predictable act of desperation —Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a predictable act of desperation and the final unraveling of a fragmented opposition.

Atiku announced his defection via his X handle, citing emerging irreconcilable differences.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” the tweet read.

Reacting to the defection, the spokesperson of the Lagos APC, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, stated that the move by Nigeria’s former number two is a clear confirmation of the internal chaos and irrelevance that define the PDP.

He added, “Atiku’s departure from the PDP is not a surprise to discerning Nigerians. His continuous political nomadism is emblematic of a man driven not by principles or ideology, but by unrelenting personal ambition.

“We further note that the defection will neither change the electoral fortunes of the ADC nor pose any serious threat to the dominance of the APC, especially in Lagos State and across the federation.

“Let us be clear: whether Atiku is in PDP, ADC, or any other alphabet party, the people of Lagos—and indeed Nigeria—are wiser.

“The APC remains the only party with a proven track record of delivering transformative governance, economic growth, and infrastructural development.

“We wish to emphasize that this development presents an opportunity for the electorate to reassess the character and consistency of those seeking to lead, reiterating that the APC stands firm in its commitment to progress, unity, and a vision-driven Nigeria.”

Oladejo urged members and supporters of the party to remain focused and demonstrate greater commitment to supporting the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stated, “The Lagos APC also wishes to use this opportunity to urge our members and supporters to remain focused and continue mobilizing at the grassroots for the forthcoming elections, stressing that victory lies in the party’s unity, performance record, and people-oriented agenda.

“Atiku has again proven that political instability follows him wherever he goes. Nigerians deserve better than recycled politics and self-serving theatrics. The APC is ready to lead and ready to win.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE