Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has raised concern over what he described as low public awareness ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide mock accreditation exercise.
In a statement posted on X on Friday, Ibe noted that INEC’s mock accreditation and result-upload exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections holds on Saturday, 28 November 2026.
According to him, the commission said the exercise will take place in 17,676 polling units – two in each of the country’s 8,838 registration areas/wards across the 36 states and the FCT, representing approximately 10 per cent of polling units.
He said the exercise is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Ibe, however, expressed concern over sensitisation for the exercise.
“My concern, however, is the apparent low level of public awareness. How many registered voters know whether their polling units have been selected? Sensitisation and mobilisation appear inadequate for an exercise of this importance,” he said.
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He said meaningful participation is required for a meaningful test.
“A meaningful test requires meaningful participation. INEC should have intensified publicity and worked with political parties, civil society organisations and the media to reach voters in the selected polling units,” he added.
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