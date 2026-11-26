Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has queried President Bola Tinubu over 78 children abducted in Borno who remain in captivity.

In a post on X on Thursday, Ibe said the Mussa children, abducted in May, have spent more than six months away from their families, noting they were abducted on the same day as Oyo schoolchildren who regained freedom in July.

“About 78 children abducted in Borno remain in captivity, with those seized in May now having spent more than six months away from their families. The Mussa children were abducted on the same day as the Oyo schoolchildren who regained their freedom in July. Their parents deserve to know why their own agonising wait continues. Every Nigerian child deserves the same urgency of protection and rescue,” he said.

Ibe said President Tinubu’s assurance at his Borno campaign rally that the children would be rescued raised questions about why a campaign should be the occasion for renewing a promise.

“President Bola Tinubu’s assurance at his Borno campaign rally that the children would be rescued raises an unavoidable question: why must an election campaign become the occasion for renewing a promise that should have commanded sustained presidential attention all along?” he asked.

He cited a similar incident in Plateau where the President used a campaign appearance to seek forgiveness for failing to visit communities devastated by violence after an earlier condolence meeting was restricted to Jos Airport.

“Bereaved families deserve compassion when tragedy strikes. They should never have to wait until a President returns seeking votes,” he said.

He asked what underpins the President’s confidence about rescuing Borno children, whether there has been a breakthrough, and what explains the prolonged failure.

“Without compromising an ongoing operation, the Presidency owes the families credible information and regular updates,” he said.

Ibe said if negotiations or concessions form part of the effort, government must account for decisions, noting some previous releases have been trailed by allegations of payments to abductors.

“Every Nigerian should welcome these children’s safe return whenever it happens. Their freedom must never be delayed, packaged or exploited for electoral advantage,” he said.

“Mr President, bring the children home. Support their recovery. Protect their schools. Their lives are a responsibility of your office every day, not merely a subject for election cycle campaign and speeches,” Ibe added.