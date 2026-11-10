Atiku’s aide queries INEC over 1.6 million invalid voter records

Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has demanded answers from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, over deleted invalid registrants.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Ibe questioned the scope of the clean-up of the voters register after Prof. Amupitan disclosed that INEC removed 1,608,660 invalid records from the 2025/2026 registration exercise.
Ibe noted that the figure represents roughly one in seven records collected in that exercise, while the chairman also acknowledged that some suspicious entries flagged by Nigerians date back to registration exercises between 2011 and 2023.
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“So how much of the older register has actually been checked?” he asked.
He said public scrutiny made a difference, noting that INEC reviewed 268,000 cases following complaints and found 217,722 invalid. Yet, he said, the commission only put the preliminary register online on 26 October, eight days after the 90-day statutory benchmark.
He added that the online platform signs off only after a short period, not allowing proper scrutiny of what was published, and asked whether the entries would have been caught if Nigerians had not demanded access.
Ibe said before INEC releases the final register on 15 December, Prof. Amupitan should tell Nigerians how many entries were removed in each state, LGA and ward and for what reasons; whether older records were systematically screened or INEC only looked at those flagged by the public; how many eligible voters were wrongly left out or removed and how they can verify restoration; what action INEC has taken regarding the 54 people it identified across 10 states and what safeguards are now in place; and the status of officers who allowed registration of AI pictures, who they are and when their names will be made public.
“If Prof. Amupitan wants Nigerians to have confidence in INEC’s impartiality, he should open the clean-up to independent scrutiny,” he said, adding that political parties and civil society should be able to verify that the corrected register is the one that will be used at polling units on 16 January and subsequent polls.
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