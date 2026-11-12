Atiku’s aide asks IGP to show evidence of impartial policing ahead of 2027

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to provide evidence of impartial policing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Ibe said Disu’s assurance of a level playing field could not, on its own, inspire confidence, adding that Nigerians, especially those in the opposition, needed evidence of impartial policing.

“IGP Tunji Disu’s assurance of a level playing field ahead of the 2027 general elections cannot, on its own, inspire confidence. Nigerians, especially those in the opposition, need evidence of impartial policing. We have heard enough promises,” he wrote.

He asked how many APC members accused of threatening political opponents or carrying out politically motivated attacks had been arrested under Disu’s leadership, how many had been charged to court and the status of such cases.

“What action has followed complaints of attacks on opposition members in Lagos, Osun, Edo, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi and Edo? What has been done about attacks on opposition in Rivers, Kebbi, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Niger and Gombe?

“Which allegations have been investigated, who has been questioned, and where offences have been established, who is facing prosecution? Publish the record. Let Nigerians judge your commitment by your actions,” he said.

Ibe noted that a level playing field began long before election day, when opposition supporters could organise, assemble and campaign without intimidation, and when a threat of violence attracted the same police response regardless of the suspect’s political connections.

“Every threat left unaddressed emboldens those who believe that proximity to power places them above the law. Every failure to protect political opponents deepens the perception that the police serve the interests of the ruling party.

“IGP Disu must be held accountable for how the Force under his command prevents political violence, protects its victims and investigates its perpetrators. A warning to subordinate officers does not discharge his own responsibility,” he added.

He stressed that the Nigeria Police Force belonged to Nigerians and that its personnel and resources must never become instruments of any party’s electoral ambition.

“Until these assurances produce visible, impartial enforcement, asking the opposition to take them on trust is akin to waiting for Godot,” he said.