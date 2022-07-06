Atiku’s absence amid crisis causes anxiety among PDP stakeholders

THERE is growing anxiety among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ongoing crisis over the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate may blow out of proportion, because of the absence of the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president travelled abroad soon after he overlooked the favourite, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and announced Okowa as his running mate, riling a lot of interests in the party.

Since he travelled out, sympathisers of Wike have indicated that they are not prepared to support Atiku over his “humiliation” of Wike, who was recommended by a special committee of 17 party chieftains.

A committee led by Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State with PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as member, had voted 14-3 in favour of Wike’s nomination for the running mate position, a recommendation later discarded by Atiku.

Some high-ranking members of the PDP are now suggesting that it is not a wise decision for the presidential candidate to remain abroad when moves have commenced to upend his chances of becoming elected.

Party sources told the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Tuesday that the PDP had become divided right through the middle, as major backers of Governor Wike are resolute in their demand for the first runners-up in the party presidential primary to be appeased over the perceived ill-treatment he suffered in the hands of Atiku.

The problem is now threatening to consume Ayu, who the aggrieved group is blaming for the way Wike was treated by Atiku.

Wike’s supporters are linking reconciliation to the removal of Ayu, as part of the appeasement of the governor.

“How can you have your house burning and you are nowhere to be seen? The problem on ground goes beyond what emissaries can resolve. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs to be around now to take care of this brewing crisis or he should forget the election,” a party leader who preferred anonymity volunteered to the Nigerian Tribune.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Wike’s people are now pushing for the removal of the national chairman before he will sit in negotiations with Atiku. That is a serious problem and our presidential candidate is not around to preside over efforts to resolve the issue,” the source added.

Apart from the remarks by Ortom suggesting that Wike was hurt by Atiku’s decision, the Rivers State governor is yet to speak openly on the matter himself, thus putting party members in suspense.

Atiku had reacted, through a Facebook post, to the Benue governor’s outburst, assuring that he has respect for every government, lawmakers and other elected officials under the PDP and that action was being taken to address the feelings of the aggrieved.

Efforts to get in touch with the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, failed as he did not pick calls put through to his mobile line.