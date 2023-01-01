Atiku’ll address economic challenges, reduce poverty —Prophet Oyadara

Founder, Christ for All Peoples Church, Ojoo, Lagos, Prophet Samuel Oyadara, has released his prophecy concerning the three leading parties and their candidates in the presidential race in next year’s elections, saying that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will address the economic challenges and reduce the cost of living in the country if voted as next president.

Oyadara, who added that he belonged to no political party but remains a servant of God who “must say what God is revealing to me about the forthcoming elections,” made this disclosure in his 2023 prophecy entitled: “Divine Revelation for Nigeria concerning 2023 General Elections.”

The cleric said should the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, win and take over mantle of leadership, the cost of living will continue to go higher, just as he declared that the Labour Party (LP) standard bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, cannot win the 2023 poll as revealed to him by God.

“This is a great warning to Nigeria about the 2023 election. I am neither a politician nor do I belong to any political party. I am God’s servant, so I must say what God is revealing to me about the forthcoming elections, the leading parties and their candidates.

“l love my religion, my tribe and everyone created by God, so you can see that God is not God of one tribe, but He is the creator of the world. So as His servant, I must say what God is revealing to me.

“Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 election, cost of living will continue to go higher under APC and Tinubu if they win in 2023, PDP and Atiku will work to reduce the cost of living and no incidence of famine if they win in 2023,” he said.

Oyadara, who recalled his 2015 prophecy concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, which was published in the Sunday Tribune edition of December 6, 2015, said Buhari was not the one that would change Nigeria, adding that it was clearly evident seeing “what we are going through under his administration.”

“My advice to Nigeria is this: Look at where we were eight years ago and where we are now.

“God told me eight years ago when Buhari came to power and it was reported in the edition of Sunday Tribune of December 6, 2015 that Buhari is not the one that will change Nigeria and you can see what we are going through under his administration.

“This is another warning now! People of Nigeria, I am not saying that PDP is a godly party that has good people, no, not all. Neither do I say Atiku is the messiah, no. But you can see the situation of this country where bad people, occultists, ritual killers, idol worshippers, looters have continued with their criminality,” Oyadara said.





He, however, said concerning Nigeria, God is still the exact individual like David in the Holy Bible that would lead the country to her promised land “but before David comes somebody who must also be there, that’s what we are seeing now.”

“God is still searching for David, that’s a man after His heart that will lead us to our promised land but before David comes, somebody must also be there, that’s what we are seeing now. Thanks,” the prophet said.

