President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained why he supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in 2007, saying he believed democracy should allow politicians to compete freely and offer Nigerians alternative visions of leadership.

Tinubu gave the explanation on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in a birthday message to Atiku, who turned 80. The President said their political differences should not take priority over Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability.

In a statement titled ‘President Tinubu Felicitates ADC Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar at 80’, Tinubu recalled their political relationship and his support for Atiku when he contested the presidency under the Action Congress in 2007.

The President wrote, “I extend my warmest congratulations to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday today, November 25, 2026.”

He praised Atiku’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly his involvement in politics, education and business.

Tinubu said, “Of particular note are the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism that I share with him, including my support for his 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform.”

He explained that his decision to support Atiku was based on his belief that democracy should accommodate different political interests and allow candidates to present their ideas to Nigerians.

According to him, political competition should give citizens the opportunity to consider different approaches to leadership and governance.

Tinubu said his political philosophy had always focused on strengthening democratic institutions, respecting opposing views and creating an environment where political disagreements would not undermine national interests.

He added, “I have always advocated politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation after differences or disagreements with political opponents.

“Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria’s democracy must continue to benefit from citizens who remain committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law.”

The President also acknowledged Atiku’s contributions to the private sector, entrepreneurship and education.

“Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector are also remarkable. I note his involvement in business development and investments that have created economic opportunities and jobs for our people,” he said.

Tinubu singled out the establishment of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, saying it had improved access to higher education and contributed to human capital development.

He said, “Although the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.”

The President wished Atiku good health, renewed strength and more years of service to Nigeria and humanity as he joined the Octogenarian Club.

“Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency,” he said.