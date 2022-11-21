Atiku youths Wing inaugurated state executive, local government Coordinators in Osun

In preparation for the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2003 election, party members in Osun state at the weekend inaugurated the state Chapter of “Atiku Youth Wing Southwest excos and LG coordinators in Osogbo, to make the dream becomes fruitful at the end of the electioneering exercise.

While inaugurating the body, the zonal Coordinator of the body, Hon. Tomide Akinribido stated that the new executive members and the state Coordinators are to embark on a mobilization exercise to canvass votes for the emergence of Atiku.

He affirmed that those assigned for the assignments would be capable to mobilize the electorate in all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure the party’s presidential candidate in the election.

“It is a composition of grassroots mobilizers whose job is to coordinate the activities of the Atiku Youth wing in their respective ward and units. I charge them to be very effective and ensure that they are very viable so as to mobilize large crowds of people for Atiku in the forthcoming election.”

He however maintained that ” each LG coordinator must have at least 500 people so as to form a team that will be able to work by going to their respective units and wards to sensitize grassroots people. I urge them to come out and vote massively for Atiku and all other PDP candidates in the 2023 general election so as to rescue the country from APC.

“My word of assurance to everyone is that it is only PDP and Atiku that can offer them a viable machinery to realize their political ambition and bring back the country on the part of economic recovery through which we can have a prosperous and secured nation. Atiku will get the job done if he becomes the President of Nigeria,” he said.

Mr James Obute who spoke on behalf of the National Team Lead, Hon Idris Ibraheem Kalgo assured that the national body won’t abandon them for the zonal body alone.

Also, a member of the Osun State House of Assembly who doubles as the Atiku Youth Wing Southwest Zonal Secretary, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a compassionate person who has come to unify the country, rescue and grow the economy and also put an end to the constant strikes in the country.

He said, “I will encourage them to ensure that they live up to expectations for the sake of our future by doing what they are supposed to do for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar so that this nation can be better for it economically, educationally and for security issues to be resolved. Most importantly, so that we can be united.

“I’m also encouraging the youths and people at the grassroots to rise up for this work because we are all sharing from the series of crises being experienced in the country presently”.

In his own submission, Ondo state coordinator of the Atiku Youth Wing, Hon. Lekan Oladele also charged the electorate to work towards Atiku’s victory.

