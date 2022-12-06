Atiku woos Lagosians, says restructuring will engender just society, united country

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, in Lagos said he will set aside $10 billion fund to empower youths engaged in Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), come 2O23, charging Lagosians it was time to liberate themselves from one family by voting him as president and the party’s governorship candidate, Dr AbduulAzeez Adediran (Jandor) in next years polls.

Atiku made this promise while addressing leaders, elders, members and supporters of PDP at the presidential rally, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), in the Obalende area of the state.

Speaking at the rally, which had in attendance PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; Governors Douoye Diri of Bayelsa, Darius Isiaku (Taraba); PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu; former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim; members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Alhaja Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of PDP presidential candidate; among others, Atiku said the question people would be asking, was where would he get the money form?

According to him, the question is simple, saying he would privatise the refineries in the country, including those in Port- Harcourt, Wari, Kaduna and others to raise the needed funds for empowerment which he said was key to bringing back Nigeria’s glory.

This was just as the PDP standard-bearer faulted the often time claim by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that they developed Lagos through their efforts while in power.

Atiku, who recalled that he first came to Lagos 53 years ago, said it was only Carter Bridge then that linked Lagos Mainland to Lagos Island, citing that subsequently the 2nd Mainland Bridge, the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Agege Motor Road, among others that came after were Federal Government projects.

He pointedly declared that the APC government didn’t do all of those but the Federal Government adding: “They are lying to you that they developed Lagos.”





Atiku said the message he brought for Lagosians was for them to hold their leaders accountable, as well as take their destiny into their hands by voting right in 2023 and not for one family, which he did not mention.

“It is up to you to hold your leaders accountable, take your destiny in your hand, and do not vote for one family. That is why we are here today in Lagos,” he said.