Atiku/Wike rift: Saraki hopeful of soonest resolve

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Monday, said that he is optimistic that the current political differences between the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and G-5 governors, being led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, would soon be resolved.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of 10th years remembrance of his late father, Dr Olusola Saraki, Saraki, also a former governor of Kwara state, added, “we will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to better a lot of Nigerians.

“We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country. Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well.

“We will put Nigerians first because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar; we will resolve them and at the end of the day whether is Wike or others; all of us in PDP want a better Nigeria.”

Going down memory lane with his late father, Senator Saraki said, “it was the time he was convincing me to go into politics. It was not easy. In fact, it was a battle, I resisted it. But today, I can see that the greatest satisfaction in life is to see people progress.

“The only thing we can do as his children is to sustain his legacy of making sure the lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though it is not easy to stand for the truth, I am out to stand for a better Kwara.”

Other dignitaries at the fidau include the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, ex-Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, former PDP national chairman, Abubakar Kawu Baraje and former Youth and Sports Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Others are Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, ex-minister of Transportation, Hon. Bio Ibrahim, ex-speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Professor Ali Ahmad, state PDP chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed and Senator Saraki’s wife, Toyin.

Others are the 2023 governorship candidate and his deputy, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi and Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE