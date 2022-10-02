Atiku unveils 5-star recovery plan with dance moves

In a move ostensibly targeted at the active young voting population, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken to the dance floor to unveil his programme of economic recovery for the country.

The former vice president released a video on Sunday where he gives some dance steps to a hit song by Davido, “Stand Strong,” dressed in two different attires.

Starting in a loose-fitting white shirt over black trousers and black shoes, and initially backing the camera at the beginning of the video, the PDP flag bearer in slow but deliberate steps, dances forward with his two hands in his pockets.

As he turns around to show his face, his recovery plan begins to unfold with the initial words: “Nigeria is in crisis but…”

The video transitions into him now in full flowing blue babanbriga with his trademark blue cap to match and still dancing.

As he continues his moves, the agenda continues to unfold with the words”…we have a 5-star Recovery plan!”

It ends with: “Secure Nigerians, grow our economy, strengthen our education for productivity, restructure our government to work better, strengthen our union.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abuja Court Ruling: Tinubu, Ekiti Gov-Elect, Other APC Candidates Risk Disqualification

THERE is growing concern in the All Progressives Congress over the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his deputy governorship candidate…

50 Farmers Feared Dead In Zamfara Boat Accident

AS the country celebrated its 62nd independence anniversary on Saturday, bodies of 15 farmers died in a boat mishap were reportedly recovered in Gwamtamu village of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State…

It Is Fight To The Finish, ASUU Vows

THE leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to remain on strike until its struggle is brought to a logical conclusion, declaring that the lecturers are not in violation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria order by remaining on the strike…