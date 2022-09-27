Atiku to visit Enugu today

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is set to visit Enugu today.

This is seen as a move to rein in the support of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the presidential campaign kicks off soon.

It was reliably gathered that the PDP presidential candidate and leaders of the party are already reaching out to Governor Nyesom Wike’s allies with a view to prevailing on them to sheathe their swords and work for the success of the PDP in 2023.

One of such moves is Atiku’s scheduled visit to Enugu on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, where the PDP presidential candidate is to hold a closed-door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Atiku is also billed for Abia, Oyo and Benue States for further talks with Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom in a bid to get their support.

