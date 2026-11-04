Atiku to lead ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will on Wednesday officially flag off its presidential campaign at its state secretariat along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, with the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, leading the event.

The campaign venue, situated at No. 1 Ilorin Road, Sokoto, is expected to host national and state party leaders, grassroots supporters, mobilization coordinators, and various allied support groups from across the state.

Atiku, a former Vice President, is scheduled to arrive at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, at 9:00 a.m. ahead of the scheduled campaign engagements.

The State Presidential Campaign Coordinator, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, announced this in an official statement on Tuesday, inviting party members, loyalists, and the general public to receive the candidate at the airport.

He directed party leadership across all local government areas and political wards to mobilize their grassroots organs for the launch.

“All local government area and ward executives, mobilization coordinators, support groups, as well as women and youth wings, are urged to activate their respective structures and ensure maximum participation,” Lamido stated.

The planned campaign launch takes place amid heightened political friction in Sokoto, where the ADC has repeatedly accused the state government and security agencies of creating bottlenecks around its lawful political operations.

The opposition party had earlier demanded the immediate reopening of its campaign office along Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto, which it alleged was sealed by the state police command.

The dispute has escalated political rhetoric between the opposition party and state authorities as political alignments and campaign activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The flag-off is expected to serve as a major test of the ADC’s grassroots mobilization capacity as it seeks to expand its political footprint across the state.