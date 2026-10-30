Atiku to INEC: Name officers who introduced AI images into voter register

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the admission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images and fictitious entries were introduced into the national voters’ register by registration officers.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, warned that the development severely compromises the institutional integrity and credibility of the electoral umpire.

“INEC has admitted that some AI-generated images are on the voters’ register and that registration officers introduced irregularities across the country. A commission charged with protecting Nigerians’ votes has acknowledged that its own system was compromised by those entrusted to operate it. This is a catastrophic failure of leadership and operational safeguards,” Atiku stated.

He faulted explanations by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, and the Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Dr. Lawrence Bayode, who stated that while the commission knows what the officers did and how the database was breached, it remains unaware of their motives.

“Professor Joash Amupitan, through Bayode Lawrence, says INEC knows what its officers did and how they tampered with the register, yet claims it does not know why. That is a disgraceful evasion, not an answer. Even ordinary WhatsApp, Facebook, and personal email accounts appear to possess stronger security safeguards than those the INEC ICT director described on national television. How can a sovereign database holding the records of millions of Nigerian voters be less secure than a basic social media profile?” he asked.

Atiku insisted that the commission must immediately disclose evidence, reveal the identities of all implicated personnel, and explain why they have not been placed on suspension or handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

“If INEC knows how the register was compromised, it must disclose the evidence, identify every officer involved, and explain why they have not been suspended and prosecuted. Prof. Amupitan cannot admit systemic misconduct, withhold the perpetrators’ identities, and expect Nigerians to accept ignorance as an excuse. He must account for this failure now,” he added.

Warning against any covert attempt to clean up the records and bury digital evidence, Atiku stressed that widespread allegations suggesting over 20 million AI-generated images could be affected make an independent forensic audit unavoidable.

“INEC must not quietly clean up the register and bury the evidence. The allegation that more than 20 million AI-generated images may be involved demands an independent, multi-stakeholder forensic audit. The commission must preserve every voter record, image file, access log, and audit trail. Let accredited independent experts, political parties, civil society actors, and credible international observers examine the evidence. No disputed record should be certified until that audit is concluded,” he demanded.

The former Vice President also took swipe at the electoral umpire for repeatedly ignoring opposition demands to disclose the vendors and corporate entities contracted to print sensitive election materials, describing such secrecy as unacceptable in a democracy.

“INEC has continuously ignored calls from opposition parties to reveal the identities of companies contracted to produce sensitive electoral materials. That level of opacity is incompatible with a credible electoral process. If the APC-led Federal Government knows who is handling these materials and the security protocols governing them, opposition parties are entitled to the same disclosures. INEC must publish the contractors’ identities and detail the operational safeguards guiding their contracts,” he said.

Atiku warned that the opposition will not hesitate to institute legal action should the commission fail to comply with standards of transparency.

“If INEC refuses to disclose the truth, we will approach the courts to compel it. Every official found to have compromised the integrity of the voters’ register must face the full wrath of the law,” he affirmed.

He called on opposition figures, civil society groups, and international development partners to mount pressure for a thorough forensic audit, full disclosure, and immediate accountability, accusing the Federal Government of shielding the commission from proper democratic scrutiny.

“INEC cannot demand public trust while concealing evidence and shielding compromised operatives. It must name the culprits, unmask the contractors, and submit the voter database and electoral materials to independent forensic verification. Until then, its public assurances remain hollow. The credibility of the 2027 general elections is on the line,” Atiku concluded.