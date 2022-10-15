Atiku to appear before Northern leaders policy dialogue session in Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will appear before the Northern leaders policy dialogue interactive session in Kaduna today, Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe on Friday.

The statement noted that “the event is meant to x-ray the policy positions of presidential candidates of six respective political parties, and will feature Atiku at 1:00 pm.

“Several groups like the Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Research and Development Project, among others are the organizers of the interactive session.

“The dialogue promises to be another opportune time for the PDP frontline presidential candidate to relay his policy document titled: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…

SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…