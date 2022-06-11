Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, to storm Lagos for MKO Abiola tomorrow

THREE presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other eminent Nigerians and pro-democracy activists will tomorrow lay wreaths in memory of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The chairman of the organising committee of June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, Professor Anthony Kola, disclosed this in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune on Friday.

“In commemoration of the anniversary of the June 12 Democracy Day, the June 12 Democracy Movement of Nigeria, convened by eminent pro-democracy compatriots in Nigeria, wishes to announce that it shall be hosting eminent Nigerians and pro-democracy activists on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the residence of MKO Abiola, the winner of the presidential election of June 12, 1993, who died in military incarceration for refusing to renounce the historic mandate freely given to him by Nigerians.

“This historic event, which will be hosted at MKO Abiola family compound in Lagos named as Nigeria’s Democracy Centre by the June 12 Movement, is aimed complementing the official recognition of June 12 by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s Democracy Day arising from the martyrdom of MKO Abiola.

“To this end, the historic event is expected to witness prayers, tributes, roll calls of honour to heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s democracy and the laying of wreath of honour in memory of the martyrdom of MKO Abiola, who sacrificed his precious life to defend the mandate of the Nigerian people freely given to him on June 12, 1993 in birthing the current democratic rule in Nigeria.

“Some of the eminent Nigerians invited to speak and pay tributes at the event themed ‘Hope 93 and June 12 Elections: Lessons for Credible Elections in 2023’ are Professor Wole Soyinka, chairman of the occasion; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, General Alani Akinrinade, Professor Pat Utomi, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, Mr Femi Falana, Mr Mike Ozekhome, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Senator Shehu Sanni, Chief Dele Momodu, among others already invited to the event.





“Similarly, invitations have been sent to all pro-June 12 governors and stakeholders to speak and pay tributes at the event with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the chief host.

“However, due to the subsisting COVID-19 protocols, this year’s anniversary celebration is being organised as a hybrid event to accommodate more participants online via Zoom as from 11.00 a.m. as this year’s anniversary celebration is also billed to witness the annual roll calls of honour for distinguished Nigerians nominated as heroes and heroines of the Nigerian democracy.”