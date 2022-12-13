Atiku takes campaign to Plateau, promises to restore peace, revamp economy

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace, economic stability and build infrastructure to Plateau State if elected as president in 2023.
The former vice president said this at the party’s presidential campaign rally held in Jos, Plateau State.
Atiku, who asked the gathering to promise to vote for him in the next general election, promised to ensure the roads in the state are connected to other neighbouring states to promote economic development.
“It is home coming for me. I have been a resident in Jos for 28 years. If you vote for PDP, we will revamp the economy, fix roads and connect them to other states and bring peace to women and children in the state,” he said
Also, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, told the crowd that “there is a sign we are winning the election. APC took Nigeria down the hill but Atiku will turn things around.
“Come out in February and vote for Atiku and we will reward you greatly,” Okowa said.
Earlier, Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, told the party’s supporters not to vote APC in the next election if the state wants to witness infrastructure development and peace.
“Don’t vote for a party that will not bring development to the state, vote PDP and we will not shut your universities for one year. See what Jonah Jang did and we can replicate that if you vote PDP,” he said.
Earlier in his address, Director General, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, acknowledged the warm reception, saying “Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.”
He said “If you vote Atiku, he will unify the country and all the lost glory of the country will be returned.”
The PDP presidential rally was witnessed by the party’s bigwigs including the Chairman of the presidential campaign council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel