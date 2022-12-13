Atiku takes campaign to Plateau, promises to restore peace, revamp economy

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace, economic stability and build infrastructure to Plateau State if elected as president in 2023.

The former vice president said this at the party’s presidential campaign rally held in Jos, Plateau State.

Atiku, who asked the gathering to promise to vote for him in the next general election, promised to ensure the roads in the state are connected to other neighbouring states to promote economic development.

“It is home coming for me. I have been a resident in Jos for 28 years. If you vote for PDP, we will revamp the economy, fix roads and connect them to other states and bring peace to women and children in the state,” he said

Also, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, told the crowd that “there is a sign we are winning the election. APC took Nigeria down the hill but Atiku will turn things around.