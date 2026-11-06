Atiku sold Nigeria’s assets as VP, he will sell Nigeria if elected President — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, warning Nigerians against entrusting the nation’s destiny to a “political gambler who will sell Nigeria the way he sold the country’s assets when he was Vice President.”

Speaking during a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting with stakeholders in the Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday, Wike defended the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy has increased revenue allocations to states and local governments.

He noted that while citizens are currently navigating tough economic challenges, the increased financial autonomy for all tiers of government has resolved persistent issues like unpaid salaries and pension backlogs.

Shifting his focus to national politics, Wike heavily criticised Atiku’s track record, pointing to his time as Vice President overseeing the privatisation of public assets.

“Atiku Abubakar was Vice President for eight years. He was in charge of privatisation. He sold assets belonging to Nigeria.

“Now ask him, what happened to all the government companies that he sold? Ask him,” Wike challenged the crowd.

The FCT Minister further questioned Atiku’s consistency and reliability, labelling him a political gambler who runs for the presidency every four years.

Wike cautioned that giving Atiku power would result in his spending his tenure attempting to recover past political investments rather than serving the people.

“He will sell Nigeria to recover all what he has spent since he has been contesting for President. He is not a man that you can take his word to the bank. What he says in the morning is not what he’ll say in the afternoon.

“Therefore, you cannot put your destiny in the hand of a political gambler,” Wike warned.

Highlighting the perceived stability under the current administration—such as the absence of prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes over the past three years—Wike urged Nigerians to remain patient as the government’s economic policies take root to yield long-term benefits.