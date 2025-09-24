Atiku slams Tinubu’s govt, accuses him of weaponising institutions

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government of weaponising institutions to intimidate opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Specifically, Atiku pointed to the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as examples of this alleged strategy.

In a post on X, Atiku expressed support for the reopening of Natasha’s office, but cautioned that the move reflects what he described as “a deliberate strategy” by the Tinubu administration to undermine democratic institutions in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

“It is reassuring that the voice of reason has prevailed at last with the unsealing of the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Though the precious time denied the people of Kogi Central in the Senate can never be reclaimed, this struggle has not been in vain.

“The suspension of Governor Simi Fubara and lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the unlawful suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the weaponisation of state institutions to harass and intimidate opposition voices are not isolated acts.

“They are deliberate markers of the Tinubu administration’s strategy as 2027 approaches: to subvert our hard-earned democracy and compromise the will of the people at any cost,” Atiku said.

However, Atiku warned that these actions, if left unchecked, could undermine Nigeria’s democracy and roll back gains made since the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

Atiku further alleged that Tinubu’s administration is using state institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to harass and intimidate opposition voices.

He cited the detention of former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, alleging it was politically motivated due to Tambuwal’s affiliation with an opposition coalition challenging Tinubu in 2027.

The former Vice President, however, vowed to resist what he considered as authoritarian tendencies, stating that the opposition will do everything legitimate and within the bounds of the law to protect democracy and defend the people’s mandate.

