Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has queried the Ministry of Defence for publicising an APC presidential campaign rally for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid on its official social media handles.

In a post on X on Sunday, Ibe said the Ministry’s official Facebook page and X handle publicised the APC rally and described Defence Minister Christopher Musa’s inspection of the venue as part of preparations for it.

“Why is the Ministry of Defence’s official Facebook page and X handle publicising an APC presidential campaign rally for Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid?” he asked.

Ibe said the post raised serious questions about the use of a public institution’s communications platform for partisan purposes.

He said providing security for a President’s visit is legitimate, but turning the Ministry’s official platform into a publicity outlet for his re-election campaign compromises institutional neutrality.

“The Ministry of Defence is funded by taxpayers of every political persuasion. Its platforms must serve all Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, citizens facing insecurity deserve information about efforts to protect their communities and support troops.

“What confidence should opposition parties and voters have in the impartiality of state institutions when an official defence platform carries publicity for the ruling party’s campaign?” he asked.

Ibe called on the Minister to explain the publication, ensure that partisan campaign publicity is removed and maintain a clear boundary between official responsibilities and party activities.

