Atiku set for presidential rally in Kano February 9

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is expected on February 9 to visit the ancient city of Kano for presidential campaign rally.

The Chairman, Publicity Committee on the visit, Dr Sule Ya’u Sule disclosed this at a media briefing held at the PDP secretariat on Hadejia road, in Kano on Wednesday.

According to him, the presidential rally will take place at Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata at about 10.00 am

He added that “The Wazirin Adamawa will use the occasion to tell Kano people his agenda and road map to rescue the nation from the present situation of hardship,’’

“The security committee of the visit are already collaborating with security agencies so as to ensure a hitch-free presidential campaign,” Sule said

He further disclosed that Atiku would similarly commission a legacy project of the Senator representing Kano Central, at the National Assembly, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a Quranic boarding College situated at Gundunwawa, Gabasawa local government area of the state.

Dr Sule hinted that the 500 students’ capacity college was established for students to be tutored in Qur’anic study for 6 months and has accommodation for 250 males with 250 females who should have completed their secondary schools.