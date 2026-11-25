Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain the N1.44 trillion drop in gross oil revenue in the first half of 2026.



Atiku, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said figures from the Budget Office showed government collected N7.88 trillion against a half-year target of N18.65 trillion, despite rise in international crude prices in the second quarter.



He said Nigerians deserved an account of oil produced, sold and paid for, as well as deductions made before proceeds reached the Federation.



Atiku said the gap between projected and actual oil revenue should be explained, noting the impact of fuel prices on transport and production costs.



He said the Budget Office identified production constraints, weak oil sales receipts and deductions as reasons for the shortfall, and called on the administration to publish figures for production, liftings, sales, deductions and remittances.





He also called for measures to address crude theft, pipeline insecurity and low investment.



“Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account,” he said.



“Our promise is clear: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. We will pursue accountable oil revenue and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel, so that the benefit reaches households, farmers, transporters and businesses. Subsidy follows the barrel.” ALSO READ: INEC: Threat to compel political support attracts 12-month jail term, N5m fine He also called for measures to address crude theft, pipeline insecurity and low investment.“Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account,” he said.“Our promise is clear: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. We will pursue accountable oil revenue and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel, so that the benefit reaches households, farmers, transporters and businesses. Subsidy follows the barrel.”