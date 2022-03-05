Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, N/Central govs felitate Obasanjo at 85

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on attaining the age 85 on Friday. Atiku, in a statement personally signed by him, said “the celebration of Obasanjo is parallel to celebrating vision of good leadership and pan- Africanism.”

Atiku, who served as vice president during the Obasanjo presidency, said: “The vision which Obasanjo brought into governance either as a military head of government or as a democratically elected president continues to set the pace for progressive ideals in governments across Africa.

“In the decades of the late 70s when almost all of Africa was covered in military dictatorships, Obasanjo set the pace for a transfer of power to civilian government in Nigeria and that singular effort began the process of democratization across the continent.

“Similarly when he assumed office in 1999 as a civilian president, Chief Obasanjo reenacted a convention in Africa which makes the people as the centerpiece of government policies.

“Obasanjo created an era of progressive reforms in Nigeria that continues to benefit the people of Nigeria up till today and that is why he continues to enjoy the goodwill progressive politicians and statesmen, not just in Africa but globally.” Atiku concludes his statement by praying to God to “continue to bless this giant of Africa with good health and that his legacies of good governance should continue to manifest in many parts of Africa.”

2023: Call for Oshiomhole to contest senatorial seat beyond us, says Group

In the same vein, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Chief Obasanjo, describing him as a quintessential global leader. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said: “On behalf of my family, government and the people of Lagos State, I warmly felicitate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

“Baba Obasanjo is worth celebrating for his contribution to the development of our dear country, especially his services to the nation as a gallant military officer, Head of State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, in a brief statement posted on his Instagram page, showered praises on Chief Obasanjo, describing him as a “living legend”.

He prayed that the former president continues to age gracefully in excellent health. Similarly, the North Central Governors Forum felicitated Chief Obasanjo on his birthday. The chairman of the forum and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, described Chief Obasanjo as an exceptional, patriotic and committed leader who used the best of his years for the survival, unity, stability and development of the country in particular and Africa in general.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the celebrant had become a living legend and a strong voice within and outside the shores of the country, considering the sacrifices he made for Nigeria and many other African countries.