Atiku promises to restore Nigeria’s unity if elected in 2023

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore the unity of the country if given the opportunity to be the nation’s number one citizen in 2023.

Atiku said this on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while addressing delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the party’s secretariat.

The erstwhile VP submitted that the country’s unity in diversity had been grossly tampered with by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two time presidential candidate bemoaned the APC government for subjecting Nigerians into unnecessary hardships since it came to power.

Atiku assured not to fail Nigerians, saying that the present government must be shown the way out for not being fair to the people that elected them into power.

“We have never witnessed the kind of disunity we have today in this country even during the civil war, Nigeria was not as divided as this and the reason for this disunity is because the APC government has not been fair to all parts of this country.





“I promise to unify this country. I promise to give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. We have done it before in 1999 when we came, there was a lot of disunity, but it was not as bad as this.

“But, the first thing we did was to make sure we formed a government of national unity and that gave us the calmness in the unity we needed to govern, as long as the country is not united, you cannot govern even in your own home, not to talk of a complex country like Nigeria which is multi-ethnic and multi-religious.

“I promise to give every part of this country a sense of belonging, that was why I said, I am going to restore unity. I also said, I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace and when there is peace you can now begin to implement your economic reforms which will create jobs, which will bring about development.

“I also said, I was also going to tackle the issue of decentralisation or rather devolution of powers to the state and the local governments,” Atiku said.