After Natasha’s request, Atiku promises $10 million for youths empowerment

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said, if Nigerians vote for him in the February 15 presidential poll, he would invest $10 million (4.5 billion in Nigerian Naira) to launch Nigerian youths into businesses.

This comes on the heels of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s appeals to the former Vice President during the party’s rally in the State on Saturday.

Natasha, in her speech, had urged Atiku to support the entrepreneurs in the State if elected. She also made three other basic requests that include reviving the Ajaokuta steel company, creating confluence ports among others.

In his response, Atiku promised to do all that the senatorial candidate requested adding that he wants to rescue Nigeria for the good of all Nigerians.

“If you vote for me this time, the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Complex and other challenges of yours will be things of the past.

“I want to assure you that there will be no more salary arrears and will give jobs and businesses, to do away with idleness and suffering.

“Spending months without anything after university graduation will be a thing of the past as we intend to invest $10 million to launch young men into enterprises/businesses,” he said.