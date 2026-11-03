Atiku pledges to transform Police into citizen-focused service

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to transform police from regime-protecting force into citizen-focused public service if elected in 2027.

Atiku stated this on Tuesday in a tweet reacting to the security situation in Calabar, Cross River State.

He said neighbours of Cross River’s APC governor have complained that robbers are breaking into their homes in same estate where armed police and two roadblocks guard the governor’s private residence.

“In Calabar, neighbours of Cross River’s APC governor say robbers are breaking into their homes in same estate where armed police and two roadblocks guard governor’s private residence. One resident lost his air conditioner and freezer. Another says robbers attacked two houses on a nearby street only last week,” he said.

He continued, “This is security, APC style: two roadblocks for governor, and none for people next door. For nearly three years, governor has run state from his private house while Government House is renovated; yet people living beside him cannot sleep without fear. If APC cannot secure street beside governor, what does it offer villages beyond capital?”

Atiku promised to expand police force towards international standard of one officer for every 450 citizens and build community-based security networks.

“I will transform police from regime-protecting force into citizen-focused public service, and I will expand force towards international standard of one officer for every four hundred and fifty citizens, so that protection reaches every street, not only powerful. I will also build community-based security and intelligence networks, so that neighbourhoods can raise alarm before thieves arrive,” he said.

He added: “Security that stops at governor’s gate is not security; it is fence.”