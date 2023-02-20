Leon Usigbe- Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s candidates in the coming National Assembly elections have outlined their new covenant with the people of Nigeria in their commitment to saving the country from its present predicament.

Emerging from a meeting in Abuja on Sunday night, 19th February 2023, they committed themselves to advancing people’s well-being and the country’s development.

They pledged to work together to improve accountability and transparency across government levels.

A Communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by Senator Philip Aduda, representing FCT, stated: “We commit to improving transparency and accountability across the whole government.

“We commit to the reduction of the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction

“We commit to reducing multidimensional poverty by 40% over the next 4 years and putting food on the tables of Nigerians again.

“We commit to reducing our unsustainable national debts. We commit to greater investment in education and infrastructure by incrementally increasing budgetary allocation starting from the next budget.”

“We commit to quick passage of bills that devolve more powers to subnational governments. We commit to securing Nigerians through robust conflict resolution mechanisms and improved welfare and funding of security agencies.”

ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the PDP flag bearer promised a robust engagement with the lawmakers if elected president, recalling that it was that kind of relationship he had with the National Assembly as vice president that enabled the legislature to foil the third term bid of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Addressing the candidates, Atiku said: “A lot has been said about your role.

Those of you who are members of the National Assembly have been performing your roles. But let me say that it is very important as members of the same party to have a robust engagement and understanding in our respective duties.

“During my tenure as vice president, I developed a very intimate relationship with members of the National Assembly and it is that relationship that enabled us to stop a third term or life presidency attempt by President Obasanjo

“I really look forward to engaging you again, as regards to the National Assembly, for your constitutional functions to further deepen democracy, development, and progress of our nation.

“Our nation has found itself in one of the most challenging times in the history of this country.

“You know that we are more divided than ever before, because of the activities and the policies of the current APC government.

“Likewise, our security situation has gone from bad to worse. Our economy is in shambles. These are very serious challenges facing us, you in particular, and also the executive.

“We must work together to take out the country from its present predicament and malaise. These are no main challenges.

These are challenges that the Constitution has bestowed on both of us to discharge.

“I, therefore, want to wish you success in this deliberation and to assure you the most important thing if you’re elected and I’m elected, you are not going to work with somebody unknown or somebody who doesn’t have the experience.

“Like what we have currently today, we have a president who doesn’t even understand what the National Assembly stands for. So, you’re going to walk with somebody who has worked with the National Assembly before and successfully too, facing the incumbent president and still making sure that we protected the constitution.”