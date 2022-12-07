Atiku, Okowa promise to stabilise economy, unite Nigeria as thousands attend PDP rally in Osun

Thousands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters trooped into the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo on Wednesday as the party’s presidential campaign landed in Osun State.

The people of Osun who are still in celebratory mood following the recent inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor trooped out en masse to receive the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other party leaders.

Atiku, while addressing party members during a town hall meeting ahead of the campaign rally, said his government, if elected, would address security, revive the economy, unite the nation and improve the education system.

He noted that since the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power in 2015, Nigerians have been suffering from bad governance, adding that the PDP is contesting the election to restore Nigeria.

Atiku said: “If we are voted into office, we will stabilise Nigeria, unite its people, ensure security of lives and property and make sure our people benefit from the good governance of the PDP.”

At the rally, Atiku said: “My brothers and sisters of Osun State, I have come to say thank you and I appeal to you, I plead with you to come out in greater numbers than you did in the last state election and vote for the PDP in the next general election.

“That is the only way that you can secure your future and the future of your children, we promise you we will not fail you. We are not like APC because we have done it before, we have got the experience. We have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Atiku’s wife, Titi, who is from Osun State, said: “Atiku has come to restructure Nigeria. Atiku has come to give our children a good education. There will be no Boko Haram, there will be no kidnapping, there will be no abduction.