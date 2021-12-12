Atiku, Ogbomoso Parapo in Bauchi mourn demise of Soun

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and members of Ogbomosho Parapo Northern Council, Bauchi State chapter have expressed sadness over the death of the long-reigning Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi (Ajagungbade III).

In a reaction contained in a statement emanating from his media office Sunday, Atiku said that the news of the demise of the famous traditional ruler came with a rude shock, even when he died at the ripe age of 95 and after 48 years reign on his traditional throne.

Atiku said that the late Soun was a colourful traditional ruler whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomoso land in many remarkable ways.

The statement quoted him as saying: “I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomoso land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III. Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler whose reign was remarkably outstanding.

“While I condole with his immediate family and the good people of Ogbomoso land, I also express my deepest condolences to the Oyo State government on the loss of a traditional ruler with towering credentials. I pray that God grants his soul peaceful repose.”

‘He was instrumental to the peace we are enjoying in Ogbomosoland today’

Meanwhile, members of Ogbomoso Parapo Northern Council, Bauchi State chapter described the death of Oba Oyewumi as a great loss not only to Ogbomosoland, Oyo State alone but the entire country.

They also opined that the vacuum created by the exit of the traditional ruler will be too difficult to fill considering his outstanding contributions to the development of what is today, modern Ogbomosoland.

Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the socio-cultural society of all Ogbomosho sons and daughters, Alh Mustapha Abdulsalam, who spoke on behalf of the members said that “though Baba was old, his death came to us as a rude shock but who are we to question Allah.”

He added that “Ogbomosoland will not forget in a hurry the various developments that happened during the reign of late Soun. Ogbomosoland is now a force to be reckoned with not only in Oyo State but in Nigeria as a whole because of the good things he did.”

He further said that members of the Ogbomoso Parapo home and abroad really had a cordial relationship with the late traditional ruler and will miss his fatherly counsels and admonition, saying that “Baba was a frank person, he said it the way it was. He was instrumental to the peace we are enjoying in Ogbomosoland today.”

Abdulsalam then commiserated with the immediate family, urging them to take it as an act of God just as he also condoled the entire people of Ogbomosoland over the loss, praying that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

The Ogbomoso Parapo in Bauchi officially also closed its meetings for the year 2021, charging members to be law-abiding and cooperate with the host community in building peace and peaceful co-existence.

The members were also charged to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities with caution as well as not to do things in excess considering the fact that schools will resume in January and school fees will be paid.

