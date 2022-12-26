Atiku/Obi posters, billboards in Bauchi, attempt to confuse Obidients ― ObiDatti coalition

The Coalition group for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti known as ObiDatti has dissociated itself from a poster in circulation with pictures of Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar together in Bauchi State.

Elder Musa Abel, Chairman ObiDatti Coalition, Bauchi State, in a press statement issued, described the development as a deliberate effort to confuse teeming supporters of the LP in the state.

He stated that “The attention of the Coalition of ObiDatti Support Groups in Bauchi State has been attracted to the deliberate misinformation carried out by some persons who are bent on misdirecting the teeming Obidients in Bauchi state.”

According to him, “it is aimed at frustrating the obvious victory of HE Peter Obi at the presidential election.”

Elder Abel Musa added that “Posters of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar with HE Peter Obi purportedly as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP are recently being placed in strategic locations in Sabon Kaura area of Bauchi State.”

He also said that “We have informed the Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Hussaini Saraki and The Bauchi State Coordinator, Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Rev Joshua Ray Maina of this unfortunate development and they are taking it up appropriately.”

The Coalition Chairman stressed that “This is an attempt at taking advantage of the Popularity of HE Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party and align him with a different party to our detriment.”

He stated that “The claim that these were 2019 posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that HE Peter Obi is no more in the PDP calls for serious concern.”

According to him, “HE Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Ahmed Datti are soaring in popularity as Nigerians are clamouring for genuine turnaround.

“We call on our teeming support groups to intensify mobilisation and sensitization of the, especially at the grassroots as we consolidate on our gains,” he concluded.

