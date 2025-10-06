Atiku, Obi on the same ticket can’t defeat Tinubu in 2027 — Oshiomhole

The lawmaker representing Edo North in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, stand no chance of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Oshiomhole stated that both Atiku and Obi had faced defeats in previous elections, whether they contested jointly or separately, and would face the same outcome if they teamed up again.

“Did Atiku not run with Obi before and contested against the APC. Were they not defeated?

“Throw any number you want to throw. The point is that when these two ran together, they were roundly defeated by the APC,” the former Edo governor stated.

“They have a history of being defeated together and they have a history of being defeated apart. So, if they come back together, they will still be defeated,” he added.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, while Obi flew the flag of the Labour Party (LP), both garnered a combined total of over 12 million votes in the election that produced President Tinubu.

The two opposition leaders, now members of a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), finished second and third, respectively, in the last presidential election.

