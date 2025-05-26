Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Aregbesola, others in closed-door meeting with National Political Consultative Group in Abuja

• Tensions flare at talks as Jigawa delegates disrupt proceedings

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Rivers and Osun states, Rotimi Amaechi and Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, respectively, along with other political leaders, held a closed-door dialogue on Sunday with the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja.

The strategic coalition meeting was briefly disrupted after a dispute broke out over state representation among delegates from Jigawa State.

The meeting, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was convened by the National Political Consultative Group (North) as part of ongoing efforts to forge a united political front ahead of the 2027 general election. The platform has attracted attention for its attempt to bring together diverse opposition voices in response to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Trouble began when a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and prominent member of the group, Babachir Lawal, named a delegate to speak on behalf of Jigawa.

The announcement was immediately met with resistance from other Jigawa attendees, who argued that the choice lacked legitimacy and failed to reflect the consensus of stakeholders from the state.

In a dramatic turn, several Jigawa delegates stormed the podium, physically blocking the nominated speaker and insisting that they would not accept representation by individuals they had not endorsed. The heated exchange halted the meeting momentarily, causing visible concern among participants.

Security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and private guards, swiftly intervened, forming a protective ring around key figures like Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

Order was eventually restored following appeals from senior members of the coalition.

A compromise was reached when Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, along with another delegate, was selected to represent the state in the discussions.