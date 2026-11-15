Atiku moves campaign to Potiskum after mammoth Bauchi rally

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will today move his campaign train to Potiskum, following a rally in Bauchi.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

According to the statement, a large crowd welcomed Atiku to Bauchi on Saturday, with supporters lining the route from the airport to the Presidential Lodge.

Atiku began his day at 8:00 a.m., meeting stakeholders in Bauchi before proceeding to the campaign rally at 11:00 a.m. The rally drew a large turnout as he kicked off his campaign in the North-East region, the statement said.

He thanked the people of Bauchi for their warm reception, saying it had strengthened his resolve to take his message of affordable living and responsible leadership to communities.

After the rally, Atiku’s campaign train travelled by road to Azare, stopping in Soro, Kari, Darazo and Misau, where supporters came out to welcome him, the statement said.

During the journey, Atiku paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Misau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, thanking the Emir and his council for their welcome and encouragement.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Misau Emirate for turning out to receive the campaign team despite its arrival at nightfall.

Atiku arrived in Azare at 10:30 p.m. and paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Katagum, continuing his engagements with traditional and community leaders.

He will proceed to Potiskum for today’s rally, the statement added.