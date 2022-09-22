Atiku mourns death of long-time aide, Abdullahi Nyako

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, announced the demise of his long-time aid, Barrister Abdullahi Nyako.

According to a statement by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President lost his Private Secretary to death in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the statement quoting Atiku, the deceased was described as not just a loyal long-time associate and mentee, but a family member to the former Vice President

“Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen”, Atiku is quoted.