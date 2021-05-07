Atiku mourns as former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, dies at 62

The Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, known as ‘Maman Taraba’ has died in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

A close associate of the deceased, Comrade Salisu Musa disclosed this to newsmen in a statement that she died in Egypt after a protracted illness.

“Aisha Jummai Alhassan was a prominent Nigerian politician who is a former minister of women affairs and former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Taraba North Senatorial District, the statement stressed.

“She was also in APC’s Gubernatorial Candidate for Taraba State in the 2015 general elections. She contested for the same seat on the platform of the UDP in the 2019 general elections.

“She resigned in 2019 after declaring her support for the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan was born on the 16th of September, 1959 in Jalingo, Taraba State, to Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim OON, Sarkin Ayukan Muri.

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan attended Muhammed Nya Primary School, Jalingo and LEA Primary School, Tudun Wada, Kaduna before proceeding to Saint Faith College (now GGSS) Kawo Kaduna where she studied between Jan. 1973 – June 1977.

Meanwhile, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that, with the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs and gubernatorial candidate in Taraba State, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria has lost yet another impactful female politician in our recent memory.

Reacting to her death, Atiku said in a statement in Abuja on Friday evening that “Aisha Alhassan was a reliable political ally and a foot soldier who was passionate about her political convictions.”

“I am grieved by the loss of former Sen. Aisha Alhassan. I asked about her condition this (yesterday’s) afternoon after I called her number without a response!”, Atiku said.

“I can’t forget her dedication and how she stood by me through thick and thin in the course of my political career,” the former Vice President recalled adding, “I really have lost a sister and loyalist.”

According to the former Vice President, Aisha Alhassan was not only sincere but also worked very hard for the achievement of whatever cause he (Atiku Abubakar) set himself to accomplish.

He said that Mama Taraba, as she was popularly known, was an accomplished civil servant, astute politician and patriot. She was compassionate, loyal and deeply committed to a better Nigeria.

He pointed out that one of the qualities he admired about her is that she was a determined fighter who never gave up to despair.

