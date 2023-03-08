By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with former Nigerian leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The closed-door meeting with the duo took place on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State.

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed the meeting in a statement but gave no details.

However, he said the session was “fruitful.”

The former vice president is now in his home state, Adamawa, ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

