Atiku lands in Kano, to receive Shekarau, other defectors into PDP on Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, arrived Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday

Atiku’s arrival in the state is in anticipation of the formal defection of Kano Central Senator and former governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and his supporters to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday.

Among those at the airport were former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali.

