The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented over the death of the party’s chairman in Abuja, Hon Sunday Zaka.

The report stated that Zaka died at about 3 am on Saturday, 25th February 2023, the presidential election day, on his way to his residence in Kuje.

He died alongside his personal security and other aides after attending a party activity at the city center.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Atiku mourned the death of the PDP chieftain and prayed for the late politician.

He also sympathizes with the family of the deceased and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the party.

He wrote: “My deepest condolences to his family and the FCT PDP family. May his soul rest in peace. -AA”