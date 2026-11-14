Atiku laments closure of bakery businesses, blames high production cost

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed concern over economic conditions that have led to the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria losing nearly 40 per cent of its membership in two years.

Atiku, in a statement issued in Bauchi on Saturday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said the collapse of bakery businesses reflected challenges faced by businesses due to high energy costs, interest rates and production expenses.

Atiku, who is in Bauchi as part of his campaign engagements, said the loss of membership showed the impact of the current economic climate on businesses and households.

He noted that many bakeries have closed, jobs have been lost and the price of bread has risen, affecting families who depend on bread as a staple.

He also cited rising cooking gas prices, now selling for as much as ₦1,800 per kilogram in Abuja and ₦1,650 in parts of Lagos and Ogun, with depot prices reportedly rising by 31.8 per cent in one month from ₦1,100 to ₦1,450 per kilogram.

According to bakers, energy accounts for about half of production costs, with one operator’s monthly diesel bill reportedly rising from ₦9 million to ₦19 million. A small bakery may need ₦40 million to ₦50 million to switch to alternative energy, while businesses seeking loans are being quoted interest rates as high as 34 per cent, the statement said.

Atiku said his economic plan would focus on improving local production across sectors, not just crude oil refining.

“The major policy plank of my administration will be to improve local production in every sphere of the economy,” he said.

“To farmers, manufacturers, bakers and everyone involved in local production: the Atiku Economic Recovery Plan understands your pains, and your concerns are captured in my policy objectives,” he added.

He called on the Federal Government to address energy costs and access to affordable financing for productive businesses.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building an economy that supports local production, protects jobs and makes life affordable for families.