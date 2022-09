Atiku jets out to Europe on business trip, to visit family in Dubai

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku Abubakar on Friday travelled out to Europe on what was described as a business trip. Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, Mr. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, stated that the presidential candidate would be travelling immediately after his meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He held the meeting alongside the vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Mr. Ibe further disclosed that “today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago. At the conclusion of his European trip, the former vice president will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.”

He also debunked insinuation going around that the trip is for medical purpose.