Atiku intensfies lobby with visit to South West, Ibadan, Wednesday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has intensified his campaign with a proposed visit to Ibadan on Wednesday.

The visit, as reliably informed is aimed at building confidence in his teeming supporters ahead of the flag-off of September 28, 2022 Campaign date

The Zonal executive council of the party described it as a strategic move to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections

The party in a statement by its Zonal Publicity Secretary,, Chief Sanya Atoranti stated that the choice of Ibadan as the first point of call by the candidate was a clear signal that the PDP is one united and indivisible family that is committed to delivering the zone for the party’s candidate in the February presidential election.

His words: “On behalf of members of the zonal executive council of our great party I welcome our candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Ibadan where he would hold a crucial meeting with all stakeholders of the party

“The visit could not have come at a better time than now in view of the ongoing reconciliation and fence mending moves by top hierarchies of the party at different levels to address various interests and agitations within the party which were blown out of proportion by the ruling APC.

“As a truly democratic institution the PDP welcomes all shades of opinions and interests which sometimes might be misconstrued by the general public as a crisis, but the inherent internal mechanism for conflict resolution of our party has set the PDP apart from our main challenger and the outcome of the recent reconciliatory moves has begun to bear fruit.

“I must also commend Governor Seyi Makinde for his exemplary leadership in the zone as he is billed to receive the visiting former President on Wednesday and put in place logistics for the success of the event

“Governor Makinde has once again demonstrated capacity to distinguish between self-interest and party supremacy because the PDP umbrella is our defining symbol which must be guided jealously going forward.

“I have always held the opinion that the PDP cannot afford to fail Nigerians because the sufferings in the land is a positive campaign to our party in 2023 thanks to APC for mismanaging the country. So the rescue mission of our country begins with the PDP and all hands must be on deck to put our house in order across all geo-political zones and reclaim our stolen mandate of 2019. I equally enjoined Nigerians who are going through excruciating pains and agony foisted on them by APC led

wicked administration to keep their hope alive in the PDP because the storm will soon be over.

