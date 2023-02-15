•economy will bounce back with Atiku ― Emmanuel

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday told the people of Jigawa State that if elected, he will revive farming, cattle rearing and trading, which he observed are the main occupations in the state.

Speaking during his rally in Aminu Kano Square, Dutse, the state capital, the PDP flag bearer reiterated his plan to open the nation’s land borders and as well set aside $10 billion to create youth employment.

He said his administration will ensure that no children are left out of school and ensure that strikes become a thing of the past in tertiary institutions of the country.

Atiku told the crowd of supporters at the rally, “This is one of the most exciting crowds we have ever seen in our presidential campaign. I am indeed delighted about the show of love to the PDP. I promise you that farming and trading which is the main occupation of the people of Jigawa will be revived.

“We are prepared to give you assistance so that you can partake in agriculture and also in business. I promise you that we will open the borders by God’s grace. We will also revive farming, cattle rearing and businesses.

“We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teacher’s strikes. I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfil my promise to you.”

Also addressing the crowd, PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, expressed confidence that Atiku will score 1.5 million votes in Jigawa State, saying that whatever development the state has seen today was made possible by the former ruling party.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a political party but a platform formed to deceive Nigerians.





Ayu stated: “Let me thank my brother Alhaji Sule Lamido. We have been in this struggle for democracy for years. We are the products of Aminu Kano and I am happy that I am telling you this in Aminu Kano Square.

“Our politics is about improving the quality of life of the ordinary people. That is why we joined hands with our senior brother to form what is today the PDP.

“Jigawa is PDP and PDP is Jigawa. Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies.

“I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose that in 10 days’ time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.

“Therefore in 10 days’ time, all of you should come out and vote for President Atiku Abubakar. After you have done that, you will vote for somebody who will work with Atiku as your governor, Mustapha Sule Lamido.

“I can see more than 1 million people in this arena. Atiku Abubakar is going to get more than 1.5 million votes in Jigawa.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, assured the people of Jigawa State that an Atiku administration will revive the nation’s economy.

He said the administration will turn the Dutse Airport into a cargo airport to enable the citizens to evacuate their agricultural produce.

The governor added, “Jigawa state has spoken. If you give us so much by translating what we are seeing today into votes, then be rest assured that you are going to elect a president who rewards hard work, who rewards loyalty rewards partnership.

“What we are seeing today in Jigawa gladdens our hearts. Let me also assure you that the incoming president has already done an analysis of all your economic strengths and what you have.

“Let me assure you that this international airport, with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you will start doing cargo in and out of this place because the kind of sugarcane that you have here, the sugar that it can produce from Jigawa state can feed the whole of West Africa.

“And I am sure you know what he can make from sugar. He is an astute businessman, a man who knows so much about business, a man who knows how to turn water into money, a man who knows how to strike the rock and money will come out.

“From what you have, he can give you ethanol, he can give you this that can produce yeast and so on and it will create employment. He is going to negotiate a social contract with your youths. Today in Nigeria, our youths can no longer buy motorcycles but with Atiku Abubakar, our economy will bounce back.”

