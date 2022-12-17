Atiku in Imo, promises to resuscitate businesses, trade if voted into power

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised business and trade will pick up again if elected in the presidential election slated for February 25, 2023.

The former vice president made this known at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally which witnessed large supporters of the party at the Dan Ayam Stadium in Owerri, Imo State.

According to Atiku: “For me, it is homecoming to imo again. The first chieftaincy title I got in the South-East was in Imo state. I gave the airport to the community I belong to. So, If I become the president, imo will be the president.”

On insecurity, the PDP presidential candidate noted that if elected, he would sit and dialogue with aggrieved individuals to resolve the insecurity problem in the state.

“If you elect me, I will sit with stakeholders and sort out the issue of insecurity. If you elect me, business and trade will pick up again. This is part of my policy document. There will be no need for any young man and woman not to have anything to do. We will provide an environment where things can work,” he said.

The Adamawa-born politician reiterated his stance on restructuring when he said: “We will work with the National Assembly to ensure powers are devolved to all parts of the country. As the chairman said, we are capable of bringing stable development to this state as we have done before and we would do it again. Look at me, I am still strong and I can do it.

On his part, Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, warned that the party will not tolerate division in the party. He assured the people that if Atiku is elected, he will bring development to the state and tackle insecurity.

“I brought good news to the good people of Imo. The state is PDP state. The last election you won. Since 1999, the state has always been a PDP. All that left including Rochas Okorocha were all PDP.