Abubakar Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, seeking to nullify the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 elections.

In the notice of appeal predicated on 35 grounds, Atiku insisted that the tribunal committed a grave error and miscarriage of justice in its findings and conclusion in its petition challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Tinubu as President.

The notice of appeal also asks the Supreme Court to overturn the Tribunal’s findings and conclusions, claiming that they do not accurately reflect the facts of his case.

Atiku contended that the tribunal erred in law when it refused to nullify the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, when evidence before the Tribunal showed that INEC conducted the election on the basis of grave and gross misrepresentation, in violation of the principles of the Electoral Act 2022, based on the doctrine of legitimate expectation.

