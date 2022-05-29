Atiku has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the pangs of insecurities, economic gloom ― Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor and one of the contenders for the PDP presidential ticket in the just concluded primaries, Udom Emmanuel has congratulated his rival, Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the party’s standard-bearer.

In a message entitled: “The time to move forward to rescue Nigeria” signed and made available on Sunday, Emmanuel said he doesn’t doubt Atiku Abubakar’s capacity to rescue Nigeria from the pangs of insecurities, economic gloom and disunity, adding that Atiku’s victory at the presidential primaries is a victory for all.

Governor Emmanuel further called on all PDP members and Nigerians to rally support for Atiku in order to ensure his emergence as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

“With the conclusion of the presidential primaries of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the declaration of my elder brother and friend, His Excellency, Alhaji, Atiku Abubakar GCON, as the winner, I hereby send my warmest congratulations to him.

“I congratulate all the presidential aspirants for their doggedness, maturity and the sense of sacrifice for patriotism demonstrated throughout the times before, during and after the Primaries especially my dear brother, Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, CON for a very hot chase which earned him the 2nd place at the Primaries.

“We ran the race like brothers and had agreed from the onset that the challenge before our country which our party must solve, is the challenge to rescue and to restore our country. We also agreed that the victory of the winner at the Presidential Primaries will be a victory for all.





“Today, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President on the platform of our party has won and I trust that he has the capacity to rescue our country from the pangs of insecurities, economic gloom and disunity.

“I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023”, he said.

