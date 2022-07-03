Atiku has made a perfect choice in Okowa as running mate ― Delta Poly Rector

The Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been described as a perfect fit for the Vice Presidential candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election, given his productive, functional and unparalleled antecedents.

The Rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, stated this while congratulating the governor on his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He noted that the good deeds and character of Governor Okowa stood him out in all aspects of life, adding that his political sagacity and experience and undiluted dedication to public service and positive orientation to mankind qualified him as the right candidate.

Prof Ufuophu-Biri also commended the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, for the right choice of Senator Okowa as his running mate.

He noted that the combination of Alhaji Atiku, an experienced, tested and trusted politician and administrator of national and international repute and Senator Okowa, a grassroot and astute politician who has grown from the very foundation of politics, public service and administration to his present position unblemished and laden with laurels and accolades, present a shining hope and the dawn of a happy era for Nigeria.

Speaking further on the character and activities of Governor Okowa, he pointed out that Senator Okowa is an achiever in all ramifications who is divinely endowed with Midas touch for achievement and brings development to the people and the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that the last seven years that Senator Okowa has been governor, the state has witnessed an unprecedented degree of infrastructural, economic, social-cultural and human development that have placed the state among the first three most developed and economically advanced states in Nigeria.





Prof. Ufuophu-Biri stressed further that the commitment of the Governor towards education in the state is a clear indication that he understands the place of education in national development and that he believes strongly that Senator Okowa will bring this to bear at the national level.

He added that Senator Okowa’s establishment of additional three universities to the existing one in the state has provided an excellent platform for Deltans and other education-loving individuals from within and outside the country to acquire high-quality and international standard education.

The former Head of Department, Mass Communication at the Delta State University (DELSU) also congratulated the people of Delta and the entire South-South for having their illustrious son emerged as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

Obasanjo Turns ‘Keke NAPEP’ Rider, Carries Passengers In Abeokuta

Atiku has made a perfect choice in Okowa as running mate ― Delta Rector

How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts

Atiku has made a perfect choice in Okowa as running mate ― Delta Rector