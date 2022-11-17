Atiku has capacity to transform Nigeria ― Imansuagbon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, on Thursday said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the antidotes to the myriads of problems bedeviling the nation and called on Nigerians to votes massively for the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

Imansuagbon, a former governorship aspirant of the party, in a statement he endorsed and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, also urged Nigerians to believe in the Atiku presidency, just as he cautioned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes of 2015 when the ruling party used lies, outright falsehood, and propaganda to attain power.

The educationist popularly known as Rice Man, for his penchant for his annual rice sharing, implored Nigerians to see in Atiku, a unifier, a job creator, and a man ready to take the country to greater heights.

“I have known Atiku for a long time. The man is clean and passionate about Nigeria. He is also a true democrat. He does not talk much. He is a brain. He is decisive and loves the country. He is the kind of person the country needs now.

“A man who can build a university is not a small person. Does the APC candidate have a university? He is just there collecting tax in Lagos State. I run a group of schools in Abuja. My students in Pacesetters are everywhere making waves in their chosen careers. That is true riches. It is not when you collect taxes from people you say you are rich.”

“The Presidency of Nigeria is for a pan-Nigerian and a patriot like Atiku and not for ‘Emilokan’. Atiku has been in business. From Customs to business, from there to Vice President, and back to business. He knows the country in and out”, Imasuagbon submitted

Speaking on the zoning of the presidency, Imasuagbon argued that the north should be allowed to meet up with the south based on the number of years the region had spent in the presidency.

“It is the turn of the North in the sense that since 1999 to date, the South has had the Presidency more than the North. Yar’Adua did just two and half years. Add that to Buhari’s eight years is 10 and half years. But Obasanjo did eight years and Jonathan almost six years equal 14 years.

“So, let the North complete their turn. Even if it is the turn of the South, definitely, the South West has no business contesting. It should have been either the South East or the South-South’, he contended.

On the 2023 Presidential election, he stated: “This election is not about Tinubu. It is not about Atiku nor is it about Obi. It is an election for Nigerians. Who will carry the day is Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is prepared.”

